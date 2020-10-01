New Buy Rating for Southwest Airlines (LUV), the Technology Giant

Tigress Financial analyst Ivan Feinseth maintained a Buy rating on Southwest Airlines (LUV – Research Report) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $37.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Feinseth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.1% and a 66.5% success rate. Feinseth covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Alphabet Class A, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Southwest Airlines has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $43.11, representing a 12.5% upside. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

Based on Southwest Airlines’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.01 billion and GAAP net loss of $915 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.91 billion and had a net profit of $741 million.

Southwest Airlines Co. engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos. The company was founded by Rollin W. King and Herbert D. Kelleher on March 15, 1967 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.