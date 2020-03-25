New Buy Rating for Northrop (NOC), the Technology Giant

Morgan Stanley analyst Matthew Sharpe CFA maintained a Buy rating on Northrop (NOC – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $380.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $281.28, close to its 52-week low of $263.29.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -16.0% and a 22.2% success rate. CFA covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Science Applications, Caci International, and Leidos Holdings.

Northrop has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $413.17.

Northrop’s market cap is currently $47.15B and has a P/E ratio of 20.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -4.14.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 76 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NOC in relation to earlier this year.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of security businesses. It includes products, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services. The Aerospace Systems segment includes the design, development, integration, and production of manned aircraft, autonomous systems, spacecraft, high-energy laser systems, microelectronics, and other systems and subsystems. The Innovation Systems segment deigns, develops, integrates, and produces flight, armament, and space systems to enable national security, civil government, and commercial customers. The Mission Systems segment consists of sensors and processing; cyber and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance; and advanced capabilities. The Technology Services focuses on global logistics and modernization; advanced defense services; and system modernization and services. The company was founded by John K. Northrop, Thomas V. Jones, and Kent Kresa in 1939 and is headquartered in Falls Church, VA.