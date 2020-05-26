New Buy Rating for Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNF), the Technology Giant

In a report released today, Johannes Schaller from Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNF – Research Report), with a price target of EUR22.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $20.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Schaller is ranked #2943 out of 6619 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Infineon Technologies AG is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $21.19.

Infineon Technologies AG’s market cap is currently $25.93B and has a P/E ratio of 31.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.40.

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive; Industrial Power Control; Power Management and Multimarket; and Digital Security Solutions. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications. The Industrial Power Control segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of semiconductors for the generation, transmission, and economy in the use of electrical energy. The Power Management and Multimarket segment includes design, development, manufacture, and marketing of semiconductors for energy-efficient power supplies as well as for mobile devices and mobile phone network infrastructures. The Digital Security Solutions segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor-based security products for card applications and network systems. The company was founded on April 1, 1999 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.