New Buy Rating for IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC), the Technology Giant

In a report released yesterday, Brian Fitzgerald from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $240.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzgerald is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 33.3% and a 78.9% success rate. Fitzgerald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Match Group, Pinterest, and Facebook.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for IAC/InterActiveCorp with a $295.31 average price target, representing a 21.8% upside. In a report issued on January 28, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $290.00 price target.

IAC/InterActiveCorp’s market cap is currently $20.68B and has a P/E ratio of 53.44. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.96.

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.