New Buy Rating for Fleetcor Technologies (FLT), the Technology Giant

Wells Fargo analyst Timothy Willi maintained a Buy rating on Fleetcor Technologies (FLT – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $239.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Willi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.7% and a 73.1% success rate. Willi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Bill.com Holdings, and Paypal Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Fleetcor Technologies with a $290.25 average price target, which is a 18.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 28, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $315.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $329.85 and a one-year low of $168.51. Currently, Fleetcor Technologies has an average volume of 716.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FLT in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in June 2020, Eric Dey, the CFO & Secretary of FLT sold 44,000 shares for a total of $12,151,480.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. is a global business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay their expenses. The company portfolios of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize and control payments to, or on behalf of, their employees and suppliers. It serves businesses, partners and merchants in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by W. Boatner Reily, III on February 3, 1998 and is headquartered in Norcross, GA.