New Buy Rating for Baidu (BIDU), the Technology Giant

Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein maintained a Buy rating on Baidu (BIDU – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $165.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $123.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Helfstein is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.0% and a 67.2% success rate. Helfstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as IAC/InterActiveCorp, Uber Technologies, and Tencent Holdings.

Baidu has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $144.96, representing a 17.7% upside. In a report issued on January 21, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $161.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Baidu’s market cap is currently $33.92B and has a P/E ratio of 17.91. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.93.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Baidu, Inc. is a Chinese language internet search company, which engages in the provision of internet search solutions and online marketing solutions. The company’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor, or Baidu IME and Overseas Products.