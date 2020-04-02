New Buy Rating for Atlassian (TEAM), the Technology Giant

Oppenheimer analyst Ittai Kidron maintained a Buy rating on Atlassian (TEAM – Research Report) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $129.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Kidron is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 29.0% and a 68.7% success rate. Kidron covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Slack Technologies, and Cambium Networks.

Atlassian has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $159.82, which is a 20.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 25, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $165.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $156.12 and a one-year low of $100.25. Currently, Atlassian has an average volume of 1.92M.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.