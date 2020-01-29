New Buy Rating for Apple (AAPL), the Technology Giant

Monness analyst Brian White maintained a Buy rating on Apple (AAPL – Research Report) today and set a price target of $370.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $317.69, close to its 52-week high of $323.33.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 24.8% and a 73.5% success rate. White covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Slack Technologies, and Salesforce.

Apple has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $321.72, a 2.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 14, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $355.00 price target.

Based on Apple’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $63.94 billion and net profit of $13.69 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $84.37 billion and had a net profit of $19.97 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AAPL in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in November 2019, Arthur Levinson, a Director at AAPL sold 37,394 shares for a total of $9,639,799.

