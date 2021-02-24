New Buy Rating for Agora (API), the Technology Giant

Needham analyst Richard Valera maintained a Buy rating on Agora (API – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $78.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $73.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Valera is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.5% and a 68.8% success rate. Valera covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Altair Engineering, and Trimble Navigation.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Agora is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $61.88.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Agora’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $30.85 million and GAAP net loss of $2.93 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $17.06 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.11 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Agora Inc provides real time communication solutions. The company offers real time video calling, voice calling, live audio and video streaming, recording, and real-time messaging. It serves gaming, retail, and education industries. The company operates in the People’s Republic of China and the United States of America and majority of its revenue is derived from the People’s Republic of China.