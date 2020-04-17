New Age Beverages (NBEV) Receives a Hold from Northland Securities

Northland Securities analyst Michael Grondahl maintained a Hold rating on New Age Beverages (NBEV – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.57, close to its 52-week low of $0.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 44.8% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA, WisdomTree Investments, and Front Yard Residential.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for New Age Beverages.

Based on New Age Beverages’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $59.23 million and GAAP net loss of $65.85 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $14 million and had a GAAP net loss of $2.61 million.

New Age Beverages Corp. is a beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, sales and distribution of Ready-to-Drink beverages. Its brands include Marley, Xing, Bucha, CoCo libre and WaterisLife. The company was founded by Neil Fallon on April 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.