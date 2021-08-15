NeuroPace (NPCE) Gets a Buy Rating from Leerink Partners

Leerink Partners analyst Danielle Antalffy reiterated a Buy rating on NeuroPace (NPCE – Research Report) on August 12 and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $20.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Antalffy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.1% and a 62.0% success rate. Antalffy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Cardiovascular Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NeuroPace is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $27.75.

NeuroPace Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on transforming the lives of people suffering from epilepsy by reducing or eliminating the occurrence of debilitating seizures. It derives substantially all its revenue from the sales of RNS System to hospitals facilities (typically Level 4 CECs) that implant RNS System.