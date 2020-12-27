NeuBase Therapeutics (NBSE) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Brian Abrahams reiterated a Buy rating on NeuBase Therapeutics (NBSE – Research Report) on December 23 and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Abrahams is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.4% and a 53.6% success rate. Abrahams covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NeuBase Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $16.75, which is an 112.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 16, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $11.78 and a one-year low of $4.52. Currently, NeuBase Therapeutics has an average volume of 184.4K.

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of drugs for patients with genetic neurological disorder. Its pipelines include Huntington’s Disease, NT0100 Program – PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Huntington’s Disease, and NT0200 Program- PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Myotonic Dystophy. The company was founded by Dietrich A. Stephan on August 28, 2018 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.