Netflix (NFLX) Receives an Overweight from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall reiterated an Overweight rating on Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) on June 23 and set a price target of $700.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $518.06.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Netflix with a $611.27 average price target, a 18.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 16, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $600.00 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Cahall is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.4% and a 52.8% success rate. Cahall covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpublic Group of Companies, Charter Communications, and Sinclair Broadcast.

Netflix’s market cap is currently $227.4B and has a P/E ratio of 61.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -17.14.

Netflix, Inc. is a subscription-based streaming service through which members can view TV shows, documentaries and movies on any internet-connected device. The company also offers its DVD-by-mail service in the United States. Founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings Jr., on August 29, 1997, Netflix is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.