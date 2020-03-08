Netflix (NFLX) Receives a Buy from SunTrust Robinson

In a report released yesterday, Matthew Thornton from SunTrust Robinson reiterated a Buy rating on Netflix (NFLX – Research Report), with a price target of $402.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $368.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Thornton is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.1% and a 45.1% success rate. Thornton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Activision Blizzard, and Rubicon Project.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Netflix is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $380.23, implying a 3.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 25, Piper Sandler also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $400.00 price target.

Netflix’s market cap is currently $161.9B and has a P/E ratio of 89.26. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 21.35.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 19 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NFLX in relation to earlier this year.

