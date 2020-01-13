Netflix (NFLX) Receives a Buy from Monness

In a report released today, Brian White from Monness maintained a Buy rating on Netflix (NFLX – Research Report), with a price target of $350.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $329.05.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 25.3% and a 75.2% success rate. White covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Slack Technologies, and Salesforce.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Netflix with a $371.87 average price target, implying a 10.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 30, Imperial Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $446.00 price target.

Based on Netflix’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $665 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $134 million.

