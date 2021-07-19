Netflix (NFLX) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Andrew Marok maintained a Hold rating on Netflix (NFLX – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $530.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Marok is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 20.5% and a 77.3% success rate. Marok covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Microsoft, and Bumble.

Netflix has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $605.60, which is an 11.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 15, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Based on Netflix’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $7.16 billion and net profit of $1.71 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.77 billion and had a net profit of $709 million.

Netflix, Inc. is a subscription-based streaming service through which members can view TV shows, documentaries and movies on any internet-connected device. The company also offers its DVD-by-mail service in the United States. Founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings Jr., on August 29, 1997, Netflix is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.