Nestlé SA (NSRGF) Receives a Buy from Baader Bank

In a report released today, Andreas von Arx from Baader Bank maintained a Buy rating on Nestlé SA (NSRGF – Research Report), with a price target of CHF116.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $118.01, close to its 52-week high of $124.25.

Arx has an average return of 10.4% when recommending Nestlé SA.

According to TipRanks.com, Arx is ranked #2173 out of 7011 analysts.

Nestlé SA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $126.76, a 7.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 12, Bernstein also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF120.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $124.25 and a one-year low of $84.20. Currently, Nestlé SA has an average volume of 9,085.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 27 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care. It operates through the following segments: Zone EMENA, Zone Americas, Zone Asia, Oceania & Africa, Nestlé Waters, Nestlé Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Other Business segment is comprised of Nespresso, Nestle Health Science and Nestle Skin Health. The company was founded by Henri Nestlé in 1866 and is headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland.