Neovasc (NVCN) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Vernon Bernardino reiterated a Buy rating on Neovasc (NVCN – Research Report) today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernardino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 35.6% success rate. Bernardino covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Achieve Life Sciences, Miragen Therapeutics, and Can-Fite BioPharma.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Neovasc with a $4.00 average price target.

Neovasc’s market cap is currently $28.72M and has a P/E ratio of 0.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -3.33.

Neovasc, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. Its focuses on Neovast Tiara, and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.