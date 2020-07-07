Neoleukin Therapeutics (NLTX) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Robert Burns from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Neoleukin Therapeutics (NLTX – Research Report), with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.7% and a 78.6% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Black Diamond Therapeutics, and Springworks Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Neoleukin Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $22.75, a 58.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 22, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Neoleukin Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $8.64 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $2.21 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the design of de novo protein therapeutics to address significant unmet medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding. The company was founded by Daniel-Adriano Silva, Carl Walkey, and Umut Ulge in December 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.