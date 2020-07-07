July 7, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NLTX) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

By Jason Carr

In a report released today, Robert Burns from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Neoleukin Therapeutics (NLTXResearch Report), with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.7% and a 78.6% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Black Diamond Therapeutics, and Springworks Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Neoleukin Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $22.75, a 58.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 22, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Neoleukin Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $8.64 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $2.21 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the design of de novo protein therapeutics to address significant unmet medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding. The company was founded by Daniel-Adriano Silva, Carl Walkey, and Umut Ulge in December 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019