April 11, 2021

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NLTX) Gets a Buy Rating from Mizuho Securities

By Jason Carr

In a report released yesterday, Mara Goldstein from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Neoleukin Therapeutics (NLTXResearch Report), with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldstein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 39.1% success rate. Goldstein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Neoleukin Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.50.

The company has a one-year high of $18.13 and a one-year low of $9.63. Currently, Neoleukin Therapeutics has an average volume of 229.1K.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the design of de novo protein therapeutics to address significant unmet medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding. The company was founded by Daniel-Adriano Silva, Carl Walkey, and Umut Ulge in December 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

