NeoGenomics (NEO) Receives a Buy from Needham

In a report issued on August 6, Michael Matson from Needham assigned a Buy rating to NeoGenomics (NEO – Research Report), with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $46.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.2% and a 69.9% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Cardiovascular Systems, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

NeoGenomics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $56.00.

Based on NeoGenomics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $116 million and GAAP net loss of $22.11 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $106 million and had a GAAP net loss of $6.98 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 48 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NEO in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in June 2021, Lynn Tetrault, a Director at NEO bought 1,389 shares for a total of $12,654.

NeoGenomics, Inc. is a clinical laboratory, which specializes in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the following two segments: Clinical and Pharma Services. The Clinical Services segment offers clinical cancer testing services to community-based pathologists. The Pharma Services segments supports pharmaceutical firms in their drug development programs by supporting various clinical trials and research. The Clinical Services Segment provides various clinical testing services to community-based pathology practices, hospital pathology labs and academic centers with reimbursement from various payers including client direct billing, commercial insurance, Medicare and other government payers, and patients. The Pharma Services segment: provides comprehensive testing services in supports pharmaceutical clients’ oncology programs from discovery to commercialization. Its services include cytogenetics, fluorescence in-situ hybridization, flow cytometry, immunohistochemistry, anatomic pathology and molecular genetic testing. The company was founded by Michael T. Dent on October 29, 1998 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, FL.