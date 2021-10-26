NEL ASA (NLLSF) Gets a Sell Rating from J.P. Morgan

J.P. Morgan analyst Patrick Jones maintained a Sell rating on NEL ASA (NLLSF – Research Report) on October 18 and set a price target of NOK13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.85, close to its 52-week low of $1.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Jones is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.7% and a 40.0% success rate. Jones covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as First Quantum Minerals, Lundin Mining, and FRESNILLO.

NEL ASA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.52.

The company has a one-year high of $4.20 and a one-year low of $1.40. Currently, NEL ASA has an average volume of 96.78K.

NEL ASA is a hydrogen company delivering optimal solutions to produce, store and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy. It serves industries, energy and gas companies with hydrogen technology. The company’s hydrogen solutions cover the entire value chain from hydrogen production technologies to the manufacturing of hydrogen fueling stations, providing all fuel cell electric vehicles with the same fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles. Its products include hydrogen electrolyser and among others. Geographically activities are functioned through the region of Norway.