Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Gets a Buy Rating from Mizuho Securities

In a report released today, Difei Yang from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR – Research Report), with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $17.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -15.2% and a 28.4% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Sarepta Therapeutics, and Revance Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Nektar Therapeutics with a $28.13 average price target, which is a 61.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Nektar Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $33.86 million and GAAP net loss of $113 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $39.83 million and had a GAAP net loss of $98.21 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Nektar Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in applying technology platforms to develop novel drug candidates. The company focuses on the therapies for cancer, autoimmune disease, and chronic pain. It operates through the United States and Europe geographical segments. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.