Needham Thinks Viomi Technology Co’s Stock is Going to Recover

Needham analyst Vincent Yu assigned a Buy rating to Viomi Technology Co (VIOT – Research Report) today and set a price target of $12.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.07, close to its 52-week low of $4.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Yu is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.1% and a 29.1% success rate. Yu covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tencent Music Entertainment Group, China Online Education Group, and 36Kr Holdings Inc.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Viomi Technology Co with a $12.50 average price target.

Viomi Technology Co’s market cap is currently $353.7M and has a P/E ratio of 11.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.68.

Viomi Technology Co. Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the operation of developing and selling Internet-of-things-enabled smart home products. It offers oven steamer, range hood, refrigerator, water purifier, and washing machine. The company was founded by Chen Xiao Ping in May 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.