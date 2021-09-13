Needham Thinks So-Young International’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Vincent Yu from Needham assigned a Buy rating to So-Young International (SY – Research Report), with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.33, close to its 52-week low of $4.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Yu is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.4% and a 31.1% success rate. Yu covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tencent Music Entertainment Group, China Online Education Group, and 36Kr Holdings Inc.

So-Young International has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.00.

Based on So-Young International’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $360 million and GAAP net loss of $45 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $183 million and had a GAAP net loss of $35.88 million.

So-Young International, Inc. engages in discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. Its business model comprises of three components: Content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China; Social community characterized by signature user-generated content and; Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment. The company was founded by Jin Xing and Yu Tao in March 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.