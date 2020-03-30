Needham Thinks Phasebio Pharmaceuticals’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Chad Messer from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Phasebio Pharmaceuticals (PHAS – Research Report), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.28, close to its 52-week low of $2.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.5% and a 38.1% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Phasebio Pharmaceuticals with a $18.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $16.65 and a one-year low of $2.60. Currently, Phasebio Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 430.4K.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is engaged in the development and commercialization of biotherapeutics for the treatment of orphan diseases. It focuses on cardiopulmonary disorders. The company was founded by Ashutosh Chilkoti and Clay Bernardin Thorp in January 2002 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.