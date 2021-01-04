Needham Thinks DoorDash’s Stock is Going to Recover

DoorDash (DASH – Research Report) received a Buy rating and a $200.00 price target from Needham analyst Brad Erickson today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $142.75, close to its 52-week low of $135.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Erickson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 38.0% and a 65.5% success rate. Erickson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zillow Group Class C, Fiverr International, and ANGI Homeservices.

DoorDash has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $167.50.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 40 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of DASH in relation to earlier this year.

DoorDash Inc provides online food delivery logistics services. The company provides on-demand food delivery services through its website. It operates primarily in the United States of America.