Needham Thinks Clarus Therapeutics Holdings’ Stock is Going to Recover

Needham analyst Serge Belanger initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Clarus Therapeutics Holdings (CRXT – Research Report) today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.06, close to its 52-week low of $3.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.1% and a 38.6% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and KalVista Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Clarus Therapeutics Holdings with a $14.25 average price target, representing a 273.0% upside. In a report issued on September 29, Maxim Group also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 7 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CRXT in relation to earlier this year.

