Needham Thinks BigCommerce Holdings’ Stock is Going to Recover

Needham analyst Scott Berg assigned a Buy rating to BigCommerce Holdings (BIGC – Research Report) today and set a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $58.38, close to its 52-week low of $42.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 32.5% and a 74.6% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ceridian HCM Holding, Cornerstone Ondemand, and Tyler Technologies.

BigCommerce Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $77.86.

Based on BigCommerce Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $49.01 million and GAAP net loss of $12.22 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $36.32 million and had a GAAP net loss of $8.48 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 140 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BIGC in relation to earlier this year.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc is a new era of ecommerce. Its software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform simplifies the creation of beautiful, engaging online stores by delivering a combination of ease-of-use, enterprise functionality, and flexibility. The company powers both its customers’ branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to popular online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.