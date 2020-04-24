Needham Thinks Aerie Pharma’s Stock is Going to Recover

Needham analyst Serge Belanger assigned a Buy rating to Aerie Pharma (AERI – Research Report) today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.01, close to its 52-week low of $10.81.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Aerie Pharma with a $34.44 average price target, a 149.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 13, Mizuho Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $36.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $44.14 and a one-year low of $10.81. Currently, Aerie Pharma has an average volume of 975.3K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 43 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AERI in relation to earlier this year.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L. Epstein, Casey C. Kopczynski, Thomas J. van Haarlem, and Eric J. Toone on June 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.