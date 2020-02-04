Needham Sticks to Their Sell Rating for Waters (WAT)

Needham analyst Stephen Unger maintained a Sell rating on Waters (WAT – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $226.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Unger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.6% and a 77.3% success rate. Unger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Myriad Genetics, Thermo Fisher, and PerkinElmer.

Waters has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $207.75.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $255.21 and a one-year low of $199.11. Currently, Waters has an average volume of 405.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 29 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of WAT in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Waters Corp. is a measurement company, which engages in the analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through Waters and TA segments.