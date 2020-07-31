Needham Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Xilinx (XLNX)

In a report released today, Quinn Bolton from Needham maintained a Hold rating on Xilinx (XLNX – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $111.87, close to its 52-week high of $117.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 33.6% and a 78.1% success rate. Bolton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Advanced Energy Industries, and Ultra Clean Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Xilinx is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $104.50, implying a -2.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 17, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $117.64 and a one-year low of $67.68. Currently, Xilinx has an average volume of 2.71M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of XLNX in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Xilinx, Inc. engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V. Barnett in February 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.