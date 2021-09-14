Needham Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Oracle (ORCL)

In a report released today, Jack Andrews from Needham maintained a Hold rating on Oracle (ORCL – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $88.89, close to its 52-week high of $91.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.0% and a 68.1% success rate. Andrews covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as LiveRamp Holdings, CommVault Systems, and Pegasystems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Oracle with a $84.80 average price target, implying a -5.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on September 2, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $85.00 price target.

Oracle’s market cap is currently $248.2B and has a P/E ratio of 19.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -6.09.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 46 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ORCL in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Naomi Seligman, a Director at ORCL sold 35,000 shares for a total of $3,075,800.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies. The Hardware segment provides hardware products and hardware-related software products including Oracle Engineered Systems, servers, storage, industry-specific hardware, operating systems, virtualization, management and other hardware related software, and related hardware support. The Services segment offers consulting, advanced support, and education services. The company was founded by Lawrence Joseph Ellison, Robert Nimrod Miner and Edward A. Oates on June 16, 1977 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.