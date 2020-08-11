Needham Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Clearside Biomedical (CLSD)

Needham analyst Serge Belanger maintained a Hold rating on Clearside Biomedical (CLSD – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.9% and a 41.7% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, and Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Clearside Biomedical is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.00.

The company has a one-year high of $4.13 and a one-year low of $0.56. Currently, Clearside Biomedical has an average volume of 379.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 11 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CLSD in relation to earlier this year.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H. White, and Henry F. Edelhauser in May 2011 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.