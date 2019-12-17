Needham Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS)

In a report released today, Serge Belanger from Needham maintained a Hold rating on Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.15, close to its 52-week low of $3.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.8% and a 46.3% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, and Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.33.

Based on Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $27.58 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $33.15 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 20 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ADMS in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in September 2019, David L. Mahoney, a Director at ADMS bought 33,332 shares for a total of $58,331.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in discovery and development of chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. Its products include GOCOVRI, ADS-5012, ADS-4101, and Namzaric. GOCOVRI is indicated for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy.