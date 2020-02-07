Needham Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Synaptics (SYNA)

In a report released today, Rajvindra Gill from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Synaptics (SYNA – Research Report), with a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $70.10, close to its 52-week high of $75.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Gill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.3% and a 59.7% success rate. Gill covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Everspin Technologies, and Smart Global Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Synaptics with a $67.88 average price target, implying a -3.6% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $80.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $75.48 and a one-year low of $26.34. Currently, Synaptics has an average volume of 768.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 53 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SYNA in relation to earlier this year.

Synaptics, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.