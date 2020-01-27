Needham Sticks to Their Buy Rating for MongoDB (MDB)

Needham analyst Jack Andrews reiterated a Buy rating on MongoDB (MDB – Research Report) today and set a price target of $189.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $152.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.6% and a 69.3% success rate. Andrews covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as New Relic, Atlassian, and Talend SA.

MongoDB has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $168.44.

The company has a one-year high of $184.78 and a one-year low of $84.13. Currently, MongoDB has an average volume of 1.09M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 106 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

MongoDB, Inc. engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. Its products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas, and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training.