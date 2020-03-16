Needham Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Liveperson (LPSN)

In a report released today, Ryan MacDonald from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Liveperson (LPSN – Research Report), with a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.67, close to its 52-week low of $18.31.

According to TipRanks.com, MacDonald is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 42.1% success rate. MacDonald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Verint Systems, ChannelAdvisor, and Coupa Software.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Liveperson with a $44.83 average price target, implying an 114.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 4, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $38.00 price target.

Based on Liveperson’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $27.32 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $6.47 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 42 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LPSN in relation to earlier this year. Last month, William Wesemann, a Director at LPSN bought 15,000 shares for a total of $104,550.

LivePerson, Inc. engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.