Needham Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Cryolife (CRY)

Needham analyst Michael Matson reiterated a Buy rating on Cryolife (CRY – Research Report) today and set a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $30.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 65.0% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Cardiovascular Systems, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cryolife is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $31.00.

The company has a one-year high of $33.00 and a one-year low of $20.76. Currently, Cryolife has an average volume of 173.7K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 76 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Earlier this month, Jean Holloway, the VP & GC of CRY sold 195 shares for a total of $5,850.

CryoLife, Inc. engages in the manufacture, process and distribution of medical devices. It operates through the Medical Devices, and Preservation Services segments. The Medical Devices segment includes revenues from sales of BioGlue; JOTEC products; On-X products; CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy; PerClot; and PhotoFix.