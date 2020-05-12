Needham Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Omeros (OMER)

Needham analyst Serge Belanger maintained a Hold rating on Omeros (OMER – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $15.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.2% and a 46.9% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, and Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Omeros has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.50, a 56.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Wedbush also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $20.92 and a one-year low of $8.50. Currently, Omeros has an average volume of 876.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 6 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of OMER in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in March 2020, Leroy Phd Hood, a Director at OMER bought 5,000 shares for a total of $29,600.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercializes of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company was founded by Gregory A. Demopulos and Pamela Pierce Palmer on June 16, 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.