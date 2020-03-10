March 10, 2020   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

Needham Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Cypress Semicon (CY)

By Jason Carr

Needham analyst Rajvindra Gill maintained a Hold rating on Cypress Semicon (CYResearch Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.28, close to its 52-week low of $14.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Gill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 5.5% and a 47.1% success rate. Gill covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Everspin Technologies, and Smart Global Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cypress Semicon with a $23.28 average price target, which is a 51.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 5, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $23.85 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $23.55 and a one-year low of $14.57. Currently, Cypress Semicon has an average volume of 6.84M.

Cypress Semiconductor Corp. engages in designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of a broad range of high-performance solutions for embedded systems, from automotive, industrial and networking platforms to highly interactive consumer devices.

