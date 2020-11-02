Needham Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Columbia Sportswear (COLM)

In a report released today, Rick Patel from Needham maintained a Hold rating on Columbia Sportswear (COLM – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $74.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Patel is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.2% and a 38.0% success rate. Patel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lululemon Athletica, G-III Apparel Group, and Oxford Industries.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Columbia Sportswear with a $96.80 average price target, a 18.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 22, UBS also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $96.00 price target.

Based on Columbia Sportswear’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $317 million and GAAP net loss of $50.71 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $526 million and had a net profit of $23.03 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 83 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of COLM in relation to earlier this year.

Columbia Sportswear Co. engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada. The company was founded by Paul Lamfrom and Marie Lamfrom in 1938 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.