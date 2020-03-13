Needham Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH)

Needham analyst Serge Belanger maintained a Hold rating on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.19, close to its 52-week low of $13.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -7.3% and a 29.7% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

The the analyst consensus on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals is currently a Hold rating.

The company has a one-year high of $23.06 and a one-year low of $13.09. Currently, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 222.6K.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products, and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments.