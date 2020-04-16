Needham Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Allot (ALLT)

In a report released today, Alex Henderson from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Allot (ALLT – Research Report), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.7% and a 51.7% success rate. Henderson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Optoelectronics, Lumentum Holdings, and Ceragon Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Allot is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $13.06 and a one-year low of $6.45. Currently, Allot has an average volume of 217K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Allot Ltd. engages in the development and provision of network intelligence and security solutions for mobile, fixed service providers, enterprises. The firm offers analytics, traffic management, policy control and charging, and service enablement platforms. It also provides maintenance, support services, and professional services including installation and training. The company was founded by Yigal Jacoby and Michael Shurman on November 12, 1996 and is headquartered in Hod-Hasharon, Israel.