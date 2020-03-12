Needham Sticks to Its Buy Rating for 36Kr Holdings Inc (KRKR)

In a report released today, Vincent Yu from Needham maintained a Buy rating on 36Kr Holdings Inc (KRKR – Research Report), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.76, close to its 52-week low of $4.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Yu is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.8% and a 25.0% success rate. Yu covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as China Online Education Group, Ehang Holdings Ltd, and Lizhi Inc.

Currently, the analyst consensus on 36Kr Holdings Inc is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.00.

The company has a one-year high of $14.50 and a one-year low of $4.70. Currently, 36Kr Holdings Inc has an average volume of 18.77K.

36Kr Holdings, Inc. operates as an online media publisher offering new economy focused content. The firm offers business services, including online advertising services, enterprise value-added services and subscription services. The company was founded by Chengcheng Liu on December 3, 2018 is headquartered in Beijing, China.