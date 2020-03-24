Needham Remains a Hold on iRobot (IRBT)

In a report released today, James Ricchiuti from Needham maintained a Hold rating on iRobot (IRBT – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $40.76, close to its 52-week low of $32.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 54.8% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as SolarEdge Technologies, Benchmark Electronics, and Teledyne Technologies.

iRobot has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $50.83, a 30.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $132.30 and a one-year low of $32.79. Currently, iRobot has an average volume of 1.42M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 41 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of IRBT in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Colin Angle, the CEO of IRBT bought 36,175 shares for a total of $826,961.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.