Needham Remains a Hold on Digimarc (DMRC)

In a report released today, James Ricchiuti from Needham maintained a Hold rating on Digimarc (DMRC – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.91, close to its 52-week low of $9.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.8% and a 61.3% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Benchmark Electronics, Teledyne Technologies, and Universal Display.

Digimarc has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $13.00, which is a 2.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Craig-Hallum also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

Based on Digimarc’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $6.19 million and GAAP net loss of $8.91 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.66 million and had a GAAP net loss of $8.46 million.

Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, license intellectual property and provides development services. It also connects print, audio and packaging to brand-defined online content; protects, identifies, and tracks digital files; and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source. Its products include Digimarc Discover and Digimarc Barcode. The company was founded on June 18, 2008 and is headquartered in Beaverton, OR.