Needham Remains a Hold on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH)

Needham analyst Serge Belanger maintained a Hold rating on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.00.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.50.

Based on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $1.31 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $1.87 million.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products, and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments.