Needham Remains a Buy on Pluralsight (PS)

By Carrie Williams

Needham analyst Scott Berg maintained a Buy rating on Pluralsight (PSResearch Report) today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.1% and a 70.3% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Cornerstone Ondemand, Ceridian HCM Holding, and Bill.com Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Pluralsight with a $22.50 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $35.70 and a one-year low of $14.84. Currently, Pluralsight has an average volume of 1.21M.

Pluralsight, Inc. engages in the provision of technology skill development solutions. It offers a cloud-based technology learning platform which provides a broad range of tool, including skill assessments, a curated library of courses, learning paths, and business analytics.

