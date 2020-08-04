Needham Remains a Buy on Nova Measuring (NVMI)

Needham analyst Quinn Bolton maintained a Buy rating on Nova Measuring (NVMI – Research Report) today and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $55.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 35.4% and a 78.4% success rate. Bolton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Advanced Energy Industries, and Ultra Clean Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Nova Measuring with a $49.33 average price target.

Based on Nova Measuring’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $61.02 million and net profit of $11.68 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $56.66 million and had a net profit of $7.76 million.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. providing metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. It offers in-line Optical and x-ray stand-alone metrology systems, as well as integrated optical metrology systems, which are attached directly to wafer fabrication process equipment. Its products include set of in-situ, integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms suited for dimensional, films and material metrology measurements for process control across multiple semiconductor manufacturing process steps including lithography, Etch, CMP and deposition. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Ness-Ziona, Israel.